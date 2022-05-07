Resolve problems of contractual workers' who are on indefinite strike: JNUTA urges admin

The JNUTA on Saturday expressed concern over the ongoing strike of sanitation workers at the university and urged the administration to immediately resolve their problems and accede to their ''justified demands''.

JNU sanitation and mess workers are on an indefinite strike for the past four days. The workers are demanding immediate payment of pending wages of three months, ensuring a 26-day work duty, reemployment of retrenched workers and ensuring that salaries are credited by the seventh of every month. The JNU has, however, clarified that it has not removed any workers and has asked the Dean of Students Welfare Sudhir Pratap Singh to submit a detailed report on the matter.

''JNU VC and her administration have not removed any worker. All mess workers are being retained. Dean of Students Welfare has been asked to submit a detailed report,'' a tweet on the JNU Twitter account read. In a statement, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers Association (JNUTA) argued that the ''discriminatory and illegal treatment'' meted out to contractual workers has worsened and no serious attempts has been made by the administration to resolve the ongoing crisis.

The JNUTA said it was alarmed to see that ''inhuman treatment'' continues unabated under the new administration. ''The continuing refusal to attend to the workers’ just demands also exhibits extreme callousness, as it targets those very workers who had put their lives and health at great risk to selflessly serve the residents of the campus when the pandemic was at its deadliest in the summer months of 2021,'' the statement signed by JNUTA president Bishnupriya Dutt and secretary Sucharita Sen read. The JNUTA also accused the JNU administration of being ''unconcerned'' as contract workers have been paid at unbearably irregular intervals over past few years. ''Despite the fact that this is a blatant violation of the Payment of Wages Act, by which wages need to be paid by the 7th of each month, the JNU administration appears to be unconcerned about such wilful negligence by the contractor,'' the statement noted. The JNUTA also pointed out that there had been a drastic cut in the number of workers during the lockdown period since 2020. The association claimed that the current strength of the workers engaged in garbage collection and disposal work has been reduced from 42 in early 2020 to around 30 presently. ''However, even after the campus has reopened, the number of workers has not been increased commensurate to the total workload, for both the sanitation and the mess workers. ''There are reports of further retrenchment of mess and sanitation workers in the hostels even as they are reaching their full capacity,'' the association said. The JNUTA strongly also condemned the 'out-of-bounds' order issued against Dr. Sucheta De, former JNUSU president and the current national vice president of AICCTU.

''The JNUTA urged the university administration to immediately resolve the workers' problems and to accede to their justified demands,'' the statement read, Meanwhile, around 60 contractual workers carried out a march to the office of the Dean of Students Welfare (DoS). ''The DoS is dilly-dallying and no concrete answer has been given by him. He conveyed that the salary of workers for the month of March will be credited in a few days, then he said it will be given next week,'' said JNUSU secretary Madhurima Kundu said.

