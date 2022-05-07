TNAU, FMC ink MoU for long-term research

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) and FMC India, Mumbai, have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for collaboration on research and science leaders scholarship program.

TNAU would join hands with FMC for conducting basic and applied research on field evaluation studies, among others, for new pesticides, herbicides and bio-rational molecules for three years.

Under the scholarship program, FMC sponsors fellowship for one postgraduate and one doctoral student of TNAU, a varsity release said here.

Vice-Chancellor of TNAU Dr V Geethalakshmi highlighted the need for green chemisty which is the need of the hour as the world is moving towards sustainable agriculture and non-chemical approach.

She thanked and appreciated FMC India Pvt Ltd. for making the research collaboration with TNAU towards developing new product solutions for better agriculture and sponsoring the scholarships. Also, she requested internships for postgraduate scholars in the future, the release said.

FMC president Dr. Ravi Annavarapu mentioned its contribution to the betterment of farming community.

“We are an agricultural science company. We continue our endeavour to develop and introduce innovative science-based solutions to meet the growing needs of farmers,'' he said.

Through its multi-year scholarship program, FMC offers fellowship for basic and applied research to 10 M.Sc and 10 PhD students every year from eight agricultural universities in the country in faculties like agronomy, entomology, pathology, soil science, and horticulture.

Under the scholarship program, awardees would also be accorded internship and industry mentorship for their overall development in addition to getting preference in full-time employment opportunities in the company, Joshi said.

