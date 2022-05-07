Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 07-05-2022 16:14 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 16:10 IST
Youth jumps to death in TN
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 20 year-old youth allegedly died by suicide by jumping off a building inside the airport complex here, police said.

The victim was a student of a city college and hailed from Kallakurichi district, they said.

He jumped from a building housing parking lot among others.

Police retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

