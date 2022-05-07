Youth jumps to death in TN
A 20 year-old youth allegedly died by suicide by jumping off a building inside the airport complex here, police said.
The victim was a student of a city college and hailed from Kallakurichi district, they said.
He jumped from a building housing parking lot among others.
Police retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem.
