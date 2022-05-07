Left Menu

Anshul Garg takes over as CEO of Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 07-05-2022 16:47 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 16:44 IST
IAS officer Anshul Garg on Saturday took charge as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Garg, who had served the board as Additional CEO during 2017-18, termed the promotion a "lifetime opportunity" and a blessing. Garg replaced Ramesh Kumar who has been posted as divisional commissioner, Jammu.

At his farewell function, Kumar recalled works that were completed, and spoke about those that were in pipeline or ongoing, a spokesperson of the board said.

He thanked all the officers and staff of the shrine board for their support and said any job in the board should be seen as 'sewa' (service).

Kumar appraised Garg as a dedicated and dynamic officer.

Garg in turn assured that he will carry forward the exemplary work done by the earlier CEOs.

