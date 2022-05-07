Honour killing: NCSC chairman meets victim's family members

Chairman of National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) Vijay Sampla on Saturday called on the family members of a Hindu youth who was murdered here this week allegedly over his inter-faith marriage.

Sampla met the family members of B Nagaraju, the 25-year-old Dalit youth, who was killed allegedly by his Muslim wife's brother and another person, and consoled them.

Sampla assured them of stringent action for the killing, according to his post on twitter.

Earlier, the NCSC sought a report from the State government on the action taken in the case.

Meanwhile, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi condemned the murder.

The woman married the man of her choice and the law of the land permits it, he said, addressing an Eid Milap event here on Friday.

There is no justification for her brother to kill the woman's husband, the Hyderabad MP said. B Nagaraju was killed in public here allegedly by his Muslim wife's brother and another person in a case of suspected honour killing, with the incident sending shock waves after the murder that was caught on camera went viral.

The incident happened on Wednesday at Saroornagar when the victim, a Dalit, was travelling on a motorbike with his wife and was confronted by his attackers -- Syed Mobin Ahmed and Mohammed Masood Ahmed -- who came on a scooter, stopped the couple on the road and attacked the man in full public view with an iron rod before stabbing him with a knife, killing him on the spot, police said.

Police had said Syed Mobin Ahmed was opposed to his sister's relationship with Nagaraju, and had even warned her against it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)