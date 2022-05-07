Left Menu

President Kovind to inaugurate permanent campus of IIM Nagpur Sunday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2022 18:26 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 18:19 IST
President Kovind to inaugurate permanent campus of IIM Nagpur Sunday
President Ram Nath Kovind (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Maharashtra on Sunday to inaugurate the permanent campus of Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Nagpur.

The premier institute was established in 2015.

In a statement on Saturday, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said Kovind will inaugurate the permanent campus of IIM Nagpur at Dahegaon in Nagpur on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA warns of strict action, penalty against airlines wrongly denying boarding to passengers

DGCA warns of strict action, penalty against airlines wrongly denying boardi...

 India
2
Researchers from India, the US jointly develop an optogenetic tool for neurological disorders

Researchers from India, the US jointly develop an optogenetic tool for neuro...

 India
3
New plant-based Covid vaccine 70 percent effective against variants: Study

New plant-based Covid vaccine 70 percent effective against variants: Study

 Canada
4
Rare 'black widow' binary star with shortest orbit ever identified

Rare 'black widow' binary star with shortest orbit ever identified

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022