President Kovind to inaugurate permanent campus of IIM Nagpur Sunday
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2022 18:26 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 18:19 IST
- Country:
- India
President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Maharashtra on Sunday to inaugurate the permanent campus of Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Nagpur.
The premier institute was established in 2015.
In a statement on Saturday, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said Kovind will inaugurate the permanent campus of IIM Nagpur at Dahegaon in Nagpur on Sunday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Apple announces partnership for protection, conservation of mangroves in Maharashtra
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Retaining jailed Nawab Malik in MVA govt insult to Maharashtra, says BJP
Maharashtra MP Navneet Rana, ISRO Chairman get CISF cover