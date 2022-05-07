Left Menu

Senior women national hockey c'ship: MP, Haryana, Maharasthra & Punjab win on day 2

Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and Maharashtra registered wins over their respective opponents in pool matches on the second day of the 12th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship here on Saturday.Prashu Singh Parihar 23rd, 51st minutes netted twice, while Jyoti Pal 1st and Seema Verma 21st scored a goal each as Madhya Pradesh began the day two proceedings with a 4-0 win over Bihar in the Pool A match.

PTI | Bhavnagar | Updated: 07-05-2022 18:30 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 18:30 IST
Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and Maharashtra registered wins over their respective opponents in pool matches on the second day of the 12th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship here on Saturday.

Prashu Singh Parihar (23rd, 51st minutes) netted twice, while Jyoti Pal (1st) and Seema Verma (21st) scored a goal each as Madhya Pradesh began the day two proceedings with a 4-0 win over Bihar in the Pool A match. In Pool B, Haryana registered a massive 18-0 win over Bengal. Amandeep Kaur (41st, 44th, 49th, 51st, 59th) scored as many as five goals, while Soni (7th, 19th, 34th) and Bharti Saroha (14th, 21st, 24th) each bagged a hat-trick, while Tannu (17th, 32nd) and Ekta Kaushik (27th, 40th) each netted twice for Haryana. Sonia (2nd), Balwinder Verma (5th) and Simranjeet Kaur (30th) also contributed a goal each for the winning team.

In Pool C, Punjab beat Tripura 9-0, riding on a hat-trick by Navjot Kaur (2nd, 30th, 57th) and goals from captain Navpreet Kaur (15th), Kirandeep Kaur (16th), Jotika Kalsi (32nd), Sarabdeep Kaur (37th), Chandanpreet Kaur (53rd) and Mahima (60th).

In Pool D, Akansha Singh (8th) and Chaitrali Gawde (48th) were the goal scorers as Maharashtra registered a clinical 2-0 win against Uttarakhand.

