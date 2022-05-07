India needs to revive its 'Sanatan dharma' principles

Left Menu

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 07-05-2022 20:26 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 20:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Saturday emphasised the need to revive India's old culture and restore 'Sanatan dharma' principles by spreading proper education in the country.

Governor Khan made remarks while inaugurating a school in Kalan town of the district.

''Everyone has to work towards reviving the old culture of the country, not because we have to go back but because we have to bring back the 'Sanatan' principles and this is not possible without education,'' Governor Khan said.

He said Swami Vivekananda had said the purpose of human life is the attainment of knowledge, and humility is the result of knowledge.

Anyone who has humility cannot be looked down upon, he added.

District Magistrate Umesh Pratap Singh, Superintendent of Police S Anand and MLA Hari Prakash Verma were also present on the occasion of the inauguration of the private school by Khan.

