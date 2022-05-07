AICC appoints new president for NSUI's Madhya Pradesh unit

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has appointed Ashutosh Choukse as the new president of the National Student Union of India's (NSUI) Madhya Pradesh unit, a party official said on Saturday.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has approved the proposal for Choukse's appointment as the president of the student wing's state unit, the AICC's general secretary K C Venugopal said in a communication.

Choukse, who was the state NSUI's vice president, will replace Manjul Tripathi who had been given the post around six months ago.

