IPL scoreboard: LSG vs KKR

Scoreboard of the IPL match between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders here on Saturday.

Lucknow Super Giants Innings: Quinton de Kock c Shivam Mavi b Narine 50 KL Rahul run out (Shreyas Iyer) 0 Deepak Hooda c Shreyas Iyer b Russell 41 Krunal Pandya c Finch b Russell 25 Ayush Badoni not out 15 Marcus Stoinis c Shreyas Iyer b Shivam Mavi 28 Jason Holder c Rinku Singh b Southee 13 Dushmantha Chameera run out (Indrajith) 0 Extras: (B-1, LB-1, W-2) 4 Total: (7 wkts, 20 Overs) 176 Fall of Wickets: 2-1, 73-2, 107-3, 122-4, 160-5, 175-6, 176-7 Bowler: Tim Southee 4-0-28-1, Shivam Mavi 4-0-50-1, Sunil Narine 4-0-20-1, Anukul Roy 3-0-27-0, Harshit Rana 2-0-27-0, Andre Russell 3-0-22-2. (MORE) PTI ATK ATK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)