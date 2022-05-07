Left Menu

Bar association demands filling up of all vacant post of judges in Allahabad HC

PTI | Allahabad | Updated: 07-05-2022 23:00 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 23:00 IST
Bar association demands filling up of all vacant post of judges in Allahabad HC
  • Country:
  • India

Expressing concern over the increasing pendency of cases as well as problems relating to their listing, the Allahabad High Court Bar Association (HCBA) on Saturday demanded filling up of all the vacant posts of Allahabad High Court judges.

Addressing the media, HCBA president Radha Kant Ojha urged the Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court to ensure improvement in the entire system of listing of cases, as he claimed that at present, fresh cases are being listed before the court after 10 to 60 days after their filing in the registry.

Hence, in this backdrop, he demanded the Chief Justice to ensure that all the fresh cases to be listed before the court after 48 hours and it must also be ensured that information in this regard is conveyed to the lawyers by the registry through SMS.

Ojha said only 93 judges are working in Allahabad High Court as against the sanctioned strength of 160. A total of 67 posts of judges are still lying vacant, the HCBA president said.

He lamented that many times the information is not conveyed through SMS in absence of cause list, resulting in dismissal of cases by the courts due to non-appearance of counsels.

He further urged the Chief Justice to ensure that all the courts start working at 10 am and continue till 4 pm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA warns of strict action, penalty against airlines wrongly denying boarding to passengers

DGCA warns of strict action, penalty against airlines wrongly denying boardi...

 India
2
Researchers from India, the US jointly develop an optogenetic tool for neurological disorders

Researchers from India, the US jointly develop an optogenetic tool for neuro...

 India
3
Cyber fraud gang befriending people on Fb and duping them busted: Cops

Cyber fraud gang befriending people on Fb and duping them busted: Cops

India
4
New plant-based Covid vaccine 70 percent effective against variants: Study

New plant-based Covid vaccine 70 percent effective against variants: Study

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022