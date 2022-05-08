Nagpur: President on Maha visit
PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 08-05-2022 10:41 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 10:38 IST
- Country:
- India
President Ram Nath Kovind arrived here in Maharashtra on Sunday to inaugurate the permanent campus of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Nagpur.
The premier institute was established in 2015.
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Union minister Nitin Gadkari received Kovind at the Nagpur airport.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut claims MP-MLA couple's 'Hanuman Chalisa' protest part of conspiracy
Shiv Sena workers goons of Maharashtra CM: Navneet Rana, Ravi Rana
Nitin Gadkari inaugurates 7 National Highway Projects worth Rs 5569 cr in Maharashtra's Aurangabad
Shiv Sena leader Yogesh Gharad attacked in Maharashtra's Amravati, one held
Maharashtra HM admits stone-pelting incident took place against Kirit Somaiya