Nagpur: President on Maha visit

President Ram Nath Kovind arrived here in Maharashtra on Sunday to inaugurate the permanent campus of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Nagpur.

The premier institute was established in 2015.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Union minister Nitin Gadkari received Kovind at the Nagpur airport.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)