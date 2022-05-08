Three engg students drown in J'khand pond

Three engineering students drowned while bathing in a pond in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place in Rajrappa police station area when the students of Ramgarh Government Engineering College went to the pond located around 1 km from the institution for a bath in the morning, district Superintendent of Police Prabhat Kumar said.

The bodies of the students aged between 20 and 22 years have been fished out and further investigation is underway, he added. Sharbani Ray, principal of the college, said that the deceased were third-year students.

