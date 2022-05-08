Left Menu

Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Assam on May 9, 10

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2022 13:45 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 13:42 IST
Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Assam on May 9, 10
Union Home Minister Amit Shah Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will tour Assam on Monday and Tuesday during which he will visit the India-Bangladesh border, inaugurate the National Forensic Sciences University and attend the first-anniversary celebration of the Himanta Biswa Sarma government.

Shah will begin his tour by visiting a Border Out Post (BOP) at Mankachar on Monday and interact with the BSF personnel deployed along the international border, officials said.

After that, the home minister will inaugurate the BSF's central store and workshop and launch Khadi and Village Industries products at Tamulpur.

In the evening, he will inaugurate the census office and an SSB building at Amingaon, near Guwahati.

Shah will also inaugurate a super specialty hospital and the National Forensic Sciences University in Guwahati.

On Tuesday, the home minister will inspect the ceremonial parade of the Assam Police, interact and have lunch with officers and jawans of the Assam Police at its headquarters, officials said.

In the afternoon, he will grace a function organized in Guwahati on the occasion of one year of the Himanta Biswa Sarma government, before laying the foundation of the police commissioner building in the city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter re-establishes contact with Perseverance rover

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter re-establishes contact with Perseverance rover

 United States
2
Check out these stunning pictures captured by NASA's Chandra telescope

Check out these stunning pictures captured by NASA's Chandra telescope

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Omicron patients face risk from variants; SpaceX capsule splashes down, bringing 4 astronauts home from 6-month mission and more

Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Om...

 Global
4
Berlin police looking into device disabled at residence housing Russian media

Berlin police looking into device disabled at residence housing Russian medi...

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022