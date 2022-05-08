Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

A policeman was suspended on Sunday for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl related to him in a village here, officials said.

The action against the constable, who was posted in the Bulandshahr district, came after a report from the Aligarh senior superintendent of police about the incident that took place on Friday.

According to the police, the girl is from the Kasgunj district, and she was visiting a relative in the village near Atrauli.

The accused policeman, who is related to the family, had gone to the village as well, and on Friday night, he took the girl to a neighboring village on his motorcycle and allegedly raped her, the officials said.

Later, he also allegedly threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed it to anyone, and fled the spot, according to the FIR.

The minor somehow managed to return to her relative's place and informed them about the incident, following which a case was registered at the Atrauli police station.

The accused was arrested on Saturday evening, and the girl was admitted to a hospital for a medical examination.

A senior police officer said a case under relevant sections of the IPC and the POSCO Act was filed against the policeman after the medical report confirmed the rape charge.

