Left Menu

Three engg students drown in Jharkhand pond

PTI | Ramgarh | Updated: 08-05-2022 17:03 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 17:01 IST
Three engg students drown in Jharkhand pond
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three engineering students drowned in a pond in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place in the Rajrappa police station area when the students of Ramgarh Government Engineering College went to the pond, located around a km away, for a bath, Superintendent of Police Prabhat Kumar said.

The bodies were later fished out and an investigation was started, he said.

Sharbani Ray, the principal of the college, said they were all third-year students.

The deceased were identified as Ankit Kumar Singh (22), a resident of Jodha More in Bokaro district, Abhishek Kumar (21), who hailed from Simarakhap in Giridih district, and Rohan Kumar Malakar (21), a resident of Katras More in Dhanbad district.

Former chief minister Raghubar Das demanded compensation and government jobs for the kin of the deceased.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter re-establishes contact with Perseverance rover

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter re-establishes contact with Perseverance rover

 United States
2
Check out these stunning pictures captured by NASA's Chandra telescope

Check out these stunning pictures captured by NASA's Chandra telescope

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Omicron patients face risk from variants; SpaceX capsule splashes down, bringing 4 astronauts home from 6-month mission and more

Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Om...

 Global
4
Berlin police looking into device disabled at residence housing Russian media

Berlin police looking into device disabled at residence housing Russian medi...

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022