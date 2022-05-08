Inquiry ordered against two doctors over bribe charges in J-K's Rajouri

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmi's Rajouri district on Sunday ordered an inquiry against two doctors of the Government Medical College (GMC) accused of demanding bribes for issuance of disability certificates.

The inquiry was ordered to ascertain the facts after a video of a CRPF jawan, complaining against the doctors, went viral on social media.

In an order, Deputy Commissioner (Rajouri) Vikas Kundal appointed Additional District Development Commissioner Pawan Kumar Parihar as the inquiry officer and asked him to submit a factual report along with recommendations within a week's time.

In the video, the complainant has also alleged that the same set of doctors have taken bribes in the past for issuance of disability certificates.

