Haryana’s Yash wins U-18 javelin gold

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 08-05-2022 21:35 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 21:32 IST
Yash, a 17-year-old from Haryana, clinched the boys U-18 gold in the fourth AFI Indian Open Javelin Throw Competition here on Sunday.

Yash won the event with his opening throw of 67.42m in fading light at the JRD Tata Sports Complex here.

It was the second best throw by an Indian U-18 athlete since September 2019.

Yash followed up his first throw with efforts of 65.21, 63.24, 64.05 and 65.46m before easing off with a 57.85m final throw.

Earlier, Delhi's Disha won the girls U-16 event with a best throw of 34.87m.

Results: Boys U-18 (700gm): 1. Yash (Haryana) 67.42m; 2. Himanshu Mishra (Madhya Pradesh) 66.40; 3. Sanoj Yadav (Uttar Pradesh) 60.92.

Girls U-16 (500gm): 1. Disha (Delhi) 34.87m; 2. Muskan Patel (Uttar Pradesh) 34.30; 3. Tanisha Yadav (Rajasthan) 31.20.

