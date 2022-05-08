Following are the top stories at 9.30 pm NATION DEL15 SHAH-PM-BOOK PM Modi now template for what it means, takes to be national leader: Amit Shah New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is now the template for what it means and takes to be a ''national leader'', Home Minister Amit Shah has said, asserting that the label was earlier handed out to even politicians of no proven merit and only capable of winning election from one or two safe Lok Sabha seats.

DEL8 RAHUL-LPG HIKE Only Congress governs for welfare of poor, middle class families: Rahul New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday stepped up his attack on the government over the hike in price of domestic LPG cylinder, and said only his party governs for the welfare of poor and middle class families.

DEL26 DL-RAPE-MINISTER-SON Woman accuses Rajasthan minister's son of raping her; Delhi Police files FIR New Delhi: A 23-year-old woman from Jaipur has alleged that Rohit Joshi, the son of Rajasthan Minister Mahesh Joshi, raped her on multiple occasions over a year, following which the Delhi Police has registered a zero FIR, officials said on Sunday.

CAL15 LD CYCLONE Asani intensifies into severe cyclonic storm, Odisha, Bengal on alert Kolkata/Bhubaneswar: Cyclone Asani, formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal, further intensified into a severe cyclonic storm on Sunday evening as it moved northwestwards in the direction of north Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coasts, the Met department said.

DEL33 AVI-LD JET AIRWAYS Jet Airways a step closer to relaunch, gets security clearance from home ministry New Delhi: The Union home ministry has granted security clearance to Jet Airways that is planning to relaunch commercial flight operations in the next few months, according to an official document. By Deepak Patel BOM10 MP-BUILDING-FIRE-LD ARREST Spurned lover who caused Indore building fire held; kin seek capital punishment Indore: Police have arrested the spurned lover, who had allegedly ignited a fire in a three-storey residential building that left seven dead and nine injured here in Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Sunday.

DEL25 PB-IED-ARREST 2 held with IED packed with RDX in Punjab, possible terror attack foiled Chandigarh: The Punjab Police on Sunday recovered an explosive device packed with around 1.5 kg of RDX and arrested two men in a village in Tarn Taran district.

FOREIGN FGN21: PAK-CPEC-DELAY CPEC works running behind schedule, only 3 out of 15 projects completed: Report Islamabad: The USD 60-billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is running behind schedule with only three out of its 15 projects completed, according to a media report on Sunday.

FGN17: PAK-CHINESE-SECURITY Chinese confidence in pakistan's security system shaken; says senior lawmaker Islamabad: The Chinese confidence in Pakistan’s security system’s ability to protect its citizens and projects is seriously shaken after the Karachi University attack last month, a senior lawmaker has said.

FGN37: PAK-ARMY Pak army warns critics to avoid throwing dirt on premier institution Islamabad: Pakistan's powerful army warned its critics on Sunday to avoid throwing dirt on the premier institution as it took ''strong exception'' to ''intensified and deliberate attempts'' to drag it in politics after the removal of the government of Imran Khan last month.

PTI IJT IJT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)