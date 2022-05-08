Left Menu

Two cheat Nagpur bizman of Rs 54 lakh after promising N95 masks at cheap rates

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 08-05-2022 21:49 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 21:49 IST
Two persons were booked in Nagpur for allegedly duping a businessman of Rs 54 lakh on the pretext of selling N95 masks at cheap rates, a police official said on Sunday.

Mohammad Jamluddin Osar and his manager Farida Binte sent mails to complainant Antarpreet Singh Gotra (31) that their firm could supply N95 masks at cheap rates and asked the Nagpur-based businessman to place a minimum order of Rs 54 lakh, which he did, a Pachpaoli police station official said.

''The deal started in July last year and after waiting in vain till April this year, Gotra realised he had been duped. A cheating case has been registered and efforts are on to nab the two accused,'' he added.

