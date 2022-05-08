Abdullah asks youth to take proactive role in voluntary social service

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah Sunday urged the youths of Jammu and Kashmir to proactively take part in voluntary social services.

In his message on the Red Cross Day, Abdullah said the Red Cross's importance in the prevention and alleviation of human suffering assumes more importance in contemporary times. He said it was a privilege for him to have his mother Madar-e-Maharban Begum Akbar Jehan Abdullah as the state head of J-K Red Cross society from 1947 to 1957.

"She used the platform of the Red Cross to help the people across the state. She organised peace committees in Srinagar in 1946 and established state branch of Indian Red Cross Society in 1948-49 and was its first president.

"She worked for the welfare of children and women, and established J&K Mahaz- e- Behboodi e Khwateen, Miskeen Bagh in November1975," he said.

Laying emphasis on the involvement of youth in Red Cross programmes and extending services to people, Abdullah said the youth of today should voluntarily come out for such services whenever they get a chance.

The Red Cross, he said, is a body dedicated to the help and welfare of poor and destitute.

"I take this opportunity to applaud the role played by the Red Cross during the calamities and hours of challenge. Moreover, the society should make students more aware of the activities of the Red Cross and encourage them towards serving the cause of humanity,'' he said.

