Boy dies, three children hospitalised after consuming poisonous herb in J-K’s Ramban

A 12-year-old boy died while three girls were hospitalised after consuming some poisonous herb in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Monday.

The children were playing in a forest area near Rakhjaroh village in Batote area on Sunday when they consumed the unknown wild herb, a police official said.

He said they fell unconscious after vomiting and were rushed to the Community Health Centre, Batote, where one of them identified as Mohammad Basit died.

Basit's sister Shabnam (10) and neighbours Sania Bano (10) and Razia Bano (8) were referred to Government Medical College Hospital Jammu for specialised treatment.

