Left Menu

Boy dies, three children hospitalised after consuming poisonous herb in J-K’s Ramban

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 09-05-2022 14:21 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 14:19 IST
Boy dies, three children hospitalised after consuming poisonous herb in J-K’s Ramban
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 12-year-old boy died while three girls were hospitalised after consuming some poisonous herb in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Monday.

The children were playing in a forest area near Rakhjaroh village in Batote area on Sunday when they consumed the unknown wild herb, a police official said.

He said they fell unconscious after vomiting and were rushed to the Community Health Centre, Batote, where one of them identified as Mohammad Basit died.

Basit's sister Shabnam (10) and neighbours Sania Bano (10) and Razia Bano (8) were referred to Government Medical College Hospital Jammu for specialised treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4 men killed in road mishap in TN

4 men killed in road mishap in TN

 India
2
AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified aircraft

AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified air...

 India
3
Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Omicron patients face risk from variants; SpaceX capsule splashes down, bringing 4 astronauts home from a 6-month mission

Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Om...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022