DPSRU launches two courses to provide specialised skills to medical science students

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2022 18:13 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 18:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University (DPSRU) has launched two new courses to provide specialised skills to medical science students and increase the job prospects for them, said a Delhi government statement on Monday. The new courses at the Delhi government-run university -- B.Sc. Biomedical Science and B.Sc. Nursing -- will offer super-specialisations in the third and fourth years of the course in fields such as diagnostics, radiology techniques, etc. “There has been an increase in demand for healthcare manpower, specialised patient support services and management in post Covid situations. These courses will provide specialised skills to medical science students and will increase the job prospects for them. DPSRU will customise these courses as per the needs of the time and the syllabus will be dynamic,” said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. He added that the Covid situation showed the real strengths and weaknesses of the healthcare industry in India. One of the weaknesses is the lack of expert healthcare professionals who can assist doctors well with specific medical technologies, he said. ''Courses like these will help students gain the comprehensive skills and cater to the needs of the industry,'' he added. DPSRU vice-chancellor Ramesh K Goyal said the university is signing up an MoU with Ambedkar Nagar Hospital, Dakshinpuri, and also some other hospitals in Delhi to provide hands-on experience to students. ''University will ensure that each student gets required field exposure while doing their specialisation,” he said. Goyal also said that it will be a choice-based credit system with provision of multiple exits as per the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

