Culprits of Bihar PSC exam paper leak to be punished: CM

A day after the Bihar Public Service Commission cancelled the examination for civil services (preliminary) following an allegation of question paper ''leak'', Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said his government will ensure that those involved in the crime are brought to book.

The matter is being investigated by a specialised unit of the state police, he said. ''The question paper leak of the BPSC examination is a matter of serious concern. I have asked senior officials to complete the probe at the earliest. No one will be spared and strict action will be taken against all those who will be found guilty, Kumar said after winding up his public interaction - 'Janata Ke Darbaar Mein Mukhyamantri'.

Screenshots of a set of question papers had gone viral on social media minutes before the commencement of the 67th combined (preliminary) competitive examination at noon on Sunday.

Though the tests were not immediately called off, the commission had announced the cancellation in the evening after it was convinced that the question papers were leaked.

As the allegation came to the fore, BPSC chairman RK Mahajan constituted a three-member committee to look into the matter. The commission had announced the cancellation of the tests based on a report submitted by the panel. The BPSC also appealed to Bihar Director General of Police S K Singhal to probe how the question papers were leaked. Responding to a question on the sudden increase in cybercrime cases and the alleged presence of cybercriminals in certain districts in the state, Kumar said, ''Our security personnel are doing their jobs.'' Speaking on the rising prices of petrol and diesel in the country, Kumar said, ''It is true that fuel prices are pinching consumers. However, the state government cannot do much. The increase in prices of petroleum products is a national phenomenon and the Centre should think about it. We had reduced the state's taxes on fuel a few months ago.'' To a query regarding Bihar's film promotion policy, the CM said the state will soon have its own film city as it will promote the art and culture of Bihar. ''As far as Bihar's film promotion policy is concerned, I will soon convene a meeting,'' he added.

