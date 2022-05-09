Left Menu

Sanskrit universities will become large multidisciplinary institutions of higher learning: Minister

Sanskrit universities will move towards becoming large multidisciplinary institutions of higher learning, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Monday.As envisaged in the new National Education Policy NEP, the government has given importance to all Indian languages, including Sanskrit.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2022 20:08 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 20:06 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@dpradhanbjp)
  • Country:
  • India

Sanskrit universities will move towards becoming large multidisciplinary institutions of higher learning, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Monday.

''As envisaged in the new National Education Policy (NEP), the government has given importance to all Indian languages, including Sanskrit. It has a great contribution in unifying various Indian languages and Sanskrit universities will move towards becoming large multidisciplinary institutions of higher learning,'' Pradhan said.

The minister made the remarks in his address on the final day of the three-day Utkarsh Mahotsav, organised by Central Sanskrit University.

''Sanskrit is not just a language, it is an emotion. Our knowledge and wisdom are our wealth. The onus is on all of us to take our civilisation forward for centuries... Sanskrit education will create more employment opportunities for students," he said. ''From the time of Hiuen Tsang to today's Raisina Dialogues, the spontaneity, modernity and scientificity of Sanskrit need no proof. I hope that the deliberations held during the 'Utkarsh Mahotsav' will show the roadmap for the education system of 21st century to make India self-reliant and pave the way for global welfare,'' he added.

The objective behind the Utkarsh Mahotsav was to promote Sanskrit language across the country and beyond. Its focus was ''New Educational Era – Moving towards a Global Orientation of Sanskrit Studies''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

