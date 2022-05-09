Left Menu

MP tribals lynched: Bandh evokes mixed response in Seoni

PTI | Seoni | Updated: 09-05-2022 21:09 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 21:08 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A bandh called on Monday in Seoni city in Madhya Pradesh to protest against the killing of two tribals over alleged cow slaughter evoked a mixed response, with authorities saying the day passed off peacefully, while some videos circulating on social media showed minor stray incidents.

While many shops were closed, fuel pumps remained open during the shutdown call given by the Moolniwasi Adivasi Sangharsh Samiti and which was backed by various farmers' unions, officials said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Shyam Kumar Maravi said no untoward incident was reported from the city during the bandh.

Two tribals were killed in Simaria village in Kurai police station limits by a mob in the intervening night of May 2-3 that accused the duo of slaughtering a cow. They succumbed to injuries on the morning of May 3.

During the day, some 5000 people took out a protest march which moved past Kacheri Chowk, Ganesh Chowk, Chhindwara Chowk and Ambedkar Chowk in the scorching heat shouting slogans demanding justice.

They later submitted a memorandum to the authorities with several demands, including compensation of Rs 1 crore each to the kin of the deceased.

Police personnel drawn from three districts were deployed in Seoni city to maintain peace during the shutdown, an official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

