DLSA grants Ra 8 lakh compensation to acid attack victim

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2022 21:18 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 21:18 IST
The Delhi Legal Service Authority (DLSA) has granted Rs 8 lakh compensation to an acid victim who suffered 20 per cent burns in 2007.

The case was brought to light to the authorities by Brave Souls Foundation, which reportedly came in touch with the survivor to help her with the medical treatments.

According to the foundation, the survivor was completely unaware of her rights to seek compensation and despite so many years after the attack, she had received no compensation as legally due to her.

It was through consistent efforts of the foundation, that the authority finally considered this case and the survivor was rightfully granted a sum of Rs 8 lakh, it said.

The victim was a minor (17-year-old girl), studying in class XII, when the attack took place causing more that 20 per cent overall burns.

The accused was acquitted by a Delhi court on the grounds that the victim could not identify him. However, she did not retract from the fact that acid was thrown at her making her a victim of acid attack and eligible for grant of final compensation.

