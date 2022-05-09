Left Menu

HECI should ensure employability, job creation and global outlook: Dharmendra Pradhan

He further said that this important recommendation of NEP-2020 will be one of the many steps in the direction of decolonization of education system of the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2022 22:16 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 22:16 IST
HECI should ensure employability, job creation and global outlook: Dharmendra Pradhan
He further said that this important recommendation of NEP-2020 will be one of the many steps in the direction of decolonization of education system of the country. Image Credit: Twitter(@dpradhanbjp)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Education and Skill Development Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan today had an extensive consultation on taking further steps for the formulation of Higher Education Commission of India (HECI).

During the meeting, Shri Pradhan said that HECI should ensure employability, job creation and global outlook. It should ensure global academic standards and provide more academic autonomy to the higher education institutions, he added.

He further said that this important recommendation of NEP-2020 will be one of the many steps in the direction of decolonization of education system of the country.

It was proposed that HECI can be an overarching umbrella for guidance of all the higher education institutions of the country.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

 India
2
4 men killed in road mishap in TN

4 men killed in road mishap in TN

 India
3
AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified aircraft

AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified air...

 India
4
Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022