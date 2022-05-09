Left Menu

Stringent action against students misbehaving with teachers: TN Minister

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-05-2022 22:20 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 22:16 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Stringent action, including dismissal from school, will be taken against students who misbehave with their teachers, and this disciplinary action will reflect in the transfer and conduct certificates, Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi told the Assembly on Monday.

Responding to the issue raised in the Assembly House, the minister said students who misbehave with their teachers, causing them mental and physical harm, will be dismissed and the reason for their dismissal would be mentioned in the TC and CC.

The warning comes close on the heels of a video of a student studying in a government higher secondary school in Tamil Nadu's Tirupattur district abusing the botany teacher for asking if the practical work has been completed, went viral on the social media.

Also, the minister said emphasis will be more on making the temples of learning more conducive to the academic pursuit. Steps will be taken to de-stress the students, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

