Allahabad HC lawyers to abstain from judicial work on Tuesday

It must be ensured that all the fresh cases are listed before the court after 48 hours and information in this regard is conveyed to the lawyers by the registry through SMS, Ojha said.

PTI | Allahabad | Updated: 09-05-2022 23:18 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 23:13 IST
The lawyers of Allahabad High Court will abstain from judicial work on Tuesday, demanding prompt listing of new cases. An emergency meeting was held on Monday and a decision to refrain from judicial work was taken, said the High Court Bar Association (HCBA). Senior advocate and HCBA president RK Ojha said that several letters were sent to Hon'ble Chief Justice of the high court regarding problems being faced by lawyers and litigants due to delay in listing of newly filed cases as well as old cases, but nothing was done to resolve the issues. He said that there is a requirement to improve the entire system of listing of cases, claiming that at present, fresh cases are being listed before the court after 10 to 60 days of their filing in the registry. It must be ensured that all the fresh cases are listed before the court after 48 hours and information in this regard is conveyed to the lawyers by the registry through SMS, Ojha said.

