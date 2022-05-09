Tribal woman rape case in Raj: NHRC seeks action taken report from SSP

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought an action taken report in four weeks from the senior superintendent of police of Jhalawar in Rajasthan in connection with the alleged rape of a young tribal woman by a police official.

According to the proceedings of the case, it has been further alleged that the accused police official was the investigating officer of a case registered on complaint of the victim against her in-laws in January 2022.

The complainant, an NGO, ''Indigenous Lawyers Association of India (ILAI), in the instant case is seeking urgent intervention of the Commission in a matter wherein one 25-year-old tribal woman was allegedly raped by Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Jugdish Prasad (59 years) of Bhalta police station in Jhalawar district on the intervening night of 2.5.2022,'' according to the proceedings accessed from the NHRC website.

The complainant is seeking intervention of the Commission in the matter, it said.

According to the proceedings, the action by the NHRC was taken on May 6.

''The Commission directs its registry to transmit the copy of complaint to the concerned authority calling for an action taken report within four weeks. The concerned authorities shall also intimate the Commission, if any, notice, order etc., has been received by him/them in the instant matter from the State Human Rights Commission,'' the case proceedings read.

''If yes, a copy of such order be also sent to the Commission within four weeks. Let a copy of the complaint be also transmitted to the Secretary of the concerned State Human Rights Commission, calling upon him to inform this Commission the date of cognizance, if any, taken at their end in the instant matter within four weeks,'' it added.

The action taken report has been sought from SSP, Jhalawar, according to the proceedings.

The accused police officer was arrested for allegedly raping the 25-year-old tribal woman in Jhalawar district, police had said on May 5.

A case was lodged against the officer under Section 376 (2) (a) (i) (rape by police officer within designated police station limits) of the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, local officials had earlier said. PTI KND CK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)