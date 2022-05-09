Left Menu

Higher Education Commission should ensure employability, job creation: Pradhan

It should ensure global academic standards and provide more academic autonomy to the higher education institutions, he said.This important recommendation of NEP-2020 will be one of the many steps in the direction of decolonisation of education system of the country, Pradhan added.According to the National Education Policy NEP, a single regulatory body will guide higher education in India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2022 23:30 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 23:26 IST
Higher Education Commission should ensure employability, job creation: Pradhan
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@dpradhanbjp)
The Higher Education Commission of India (HECI) should ensure employability, job creation, global outlook with strong footing in Indian knowledge system and language, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Monday.

The minister made the comments while chairing a consultation on the formulation of HECI.

''HECI should ensure employability, job creation and global outlook. It should ensure global academic standards and provide more academic autonomy to the higher education institutions," he said.

''This important recommendation of NEP-2020 will be one of the many steps in the direction of decolonisation of education system of the country," Pradhan added.

According to the National Education Policy (NEP), a single regulatory body will guide higher education in India. The regulatory body will have four verticals to deal with different functions of higher education.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

