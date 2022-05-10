Left Menu

Miami Herald wins Pulitzer for coverage of condominium collapse

The New York Times won the Pulitzer for national reporting for its coverage of fatal traffic stops by police. The annual Pulitzers are the most prestigious awards in U.S. journalism. Today they typically honor 15 categories in media reporting, writing and photography plus seven awards in books, drama and music.

Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The Miami Herald won the Pulitzer Prize for breaking news on Monday for its coverage of the collapse of a high-rise condominium building that killed 98 people, the prize administrator announced.

A team of Reuters photographers including the late Danish Siddiqui, who was killed last July while on assignment covering the war in Afghanistan, won the Pulitzer for feature photography for coverage of the coronavirus pandemic's toll in India. The New York Times won the Pulitzer for national reporting for its coverage of fatal traffic stops by police.

The annual Pulitzers are the most prestigious awards in U.S. journalism. The prizes, awarded since 1917, were established in the will of influential newspaper publisher Joseph Pulitzer, who died in 1911 and left money to help start a journalism school at Columbia University and establish the prizes.

They began with four awards in journalism, four in letters and drama, one for education, and five traveling scholarships. Today they typically honor 15 categories in media reporting, writing and photography plus seven awards in books, drama and music. A board of mostly senior editors at leading U.S. media and academics presides over the judging process that determines the winners.

