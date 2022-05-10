Maha: Case against man for raping 2 minor girls on pretext of getting them movie roles

Police have registered a case against a man for allegedly raping two teenage girls here in Maharashtra under the pretext of getting them roles in films, an official said on Tuesday.

Over the last year, the accused allegedly took the girls, both aged 13, to a forest in the Vasai area where he repeatedly raped them and also indulged in unnatural sex with them, the official from the Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar police control room said.

The man also demanded Rs 70,000 from the girls while threatening to post their objectionable pictures on social media.

The girls' parents lodged a complaint, following which the Nallasopara police on Monday registered an FIR against the man under Indian Penal Code Sections 376, (rape), 377 (unnatural sex), 384 (extortion), and 506 (criminal intimidation), and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

No arrest has been made so far, he said.

