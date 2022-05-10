NMIMS Opens Admissions for School of Mathematics, Applied Statistics & Analytics

MUMBAI, India, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NMIMS today announced the commencement of admissions for School of Mathematics, Applied Statistics & Analytics. The programs open for admission are: • B.Sc.(Applied Mathematical Computing) - Mumbai, • B. Sc. (Applied Statistics & Analytics) - Navi Mumbai, • B. Sc. (Data Science) - Mumbai, Navi Mumbai & Bangalore, • B.Sc. (Hons) Artificial Intelligence - Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Bangalore & Hyderabad, • M. Sc. Applied Statistics & Analytics - Mumbai • M. Sc. Statistics & Data Science - Mumbai.

NMIMS' School of Mathematics, Applied Statistics & Analytics aims to foster employable mathematicians, applied statisticians, data analysts, and Artificial Intelligence practitioners who have developed a passion for mathematics and statistics and its numerous applications in the real world. The school walks with a mission to teach Mathematics and Statistics in their purest form, as well as new age derivatives of these disciplines, using a variety of enabling technologies such as computers, animations, data visualizations, simulations, and other tools to make mathematics and statistics enjoyable. The students will also be exposed to humanities topics that are relevant to their own growth.

On the announcement, Dr. Sushil Kulkarni, Dean, School of Mathematics, Applied Statistics & Analytics, said, ''In the age of data clouds and data lakes, mathematics and statistics is a fast growing science. To obtain useful insights from data, statistical approaches need to be applied, making it animperative pillar in the field of data science. Traditional tools of Mathematics, Applied Statistics & Analytics are being modified to create new techniques and methods to address challenges across industries. Understanding the evolving paradigms it has become even more vital to prepare our youngsters for the future and enable them with the right skillsets. NMIMS has uniquely crafted the courses and their curriculum by taking into account the growing need of data analysis and the future of all industries that bank on it. '' Course Details: B.Sc.(Applied Mathematical Computing) The three year course being offered at the Mumbai Campus covers diverse areas like Financial Mathematics, Mathematical Biology, Machine Learning and Deep learning. The major focus of the curriculum is to help students acquire the capacity to take a problem in non-mathematical form and turn it into mathematical language. This will allow them to apply their mathematical knowledge and abilities to devise a solution and then interpret it in real-world terms. Students' technology abilities will be crucial as they present and evaluate data for a research component. The Bachelor of Science in Applied Mathematical Computing at NMIMS focuses on areas where Mathematical Sciences, Computing, and Finance are most applicable, underlining the connections between theory and practise.

For more details - https://mathematics.nmims.edu/academics/programs/bsc-applied-mathematical-computing/ B. Sc. (Applied Statistics & Analytics) The 6-Semister long programs running in the Navi Mumbai Campus is designed to enable the students with insights to applications of Statistics to various fields from the undergraduate level itself. Students with HSC or equivalent Board with minimum 50% aggregate in any stream with Mathematics/ Statistics/ Mathematics & Statistics (Science / Commerce / Arts) will be eligible for the course. The admission criteria entails a merit list based on performance of the candidate in Mathematics/ Statistics /Mathematics & Statistics marks obtained in 10+2 or Equivalent examination.

For more details - https://mathematics.nmims.edu/academics/programs/bsc-applied-statistics-and-analytics/ B. Sc. (Data Science) The B.Sc. in Data Science curriculum provides students with a solid foundation in three distinct but linked fields of mathematics: computer science, statistics, and mathematics. Students in the B.Sc. in Data Science programme will learn computer programming, data analysis, and database systems, as well as critical thinking regarding data handling and interpretation. The B.Sc. in Data Science is a first-degree programme that combines the practical application of Data Science methodologies with the theoretical characteristics that support the methods' and algorithms' performance.

For more details - https://mathematics.nmims.edu/academics/programs/bsc-data-science/ B.Sc. (Hons) Artificial Intelligence The 4 year comprehensive course enable the learners in creating artificial intelligence applications and foster strong analytical thinking skills and problem-solving abilities. The programs also provide access to new and interesting professional opportunities to acquire meaningful competences in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science.B.Sc. (Hons) Artificial Intelligence is taught across the campus in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Bangalore & Hyderabad and possesses specializations in Decision Making and Robotics, Machine Learning, Perception and Language and Human-AI Interaction.

For more details - https://mathematics.nmims.edu/academics/programs/four-year-bsc-hons-artificial-intelligence M. Sc. Applied Statistics & Analytics The course spread across 4 Semesters exposes the students with more rigorous high-performance data mining tools that improves their ability to apply statistical approaches to real-world situations. The intensive course focuses on the application of statistics to practically every subject and is effective in meeting the needs of today's environment, including Big Data, Machine Learning, and Data Analytics.This is a two-year (four semesters) course with the fourth semester devoted entirely to industry internship has a curriculum that encompasses contemporary computationally demanding theory and methodologies.

For more details – https://mathematics.nmims.edu/academics/programs/msc-applied-statistics-and-analytics/ M. Sc. Statistics & Data Science The M.Sc. (Statistics & Data Science) programme is a two-year full-time programme with four semesters and an Industry Project in the final semester. The objectives of the master's course is to help students in understanding the techniques required for managing data in the workplace environment with the help of well-equipped modern facilities available at the campus. Through industrial visits and guest lecturers, the ''Industry Interface Program'' was established to bring students up to date on the newest industry/research organisation developments.

For more details - https://mathematics.nmims.edu/academics/programs/msc/statistics/ About School of Mathematics, Applied Statistics & Analytics Over the years, different departments within the school of science recorded robust growth both in terms of student enrolment & graduation, staff attraction & retention, research publication & patent registration, and student placements in academia and industry. In the last couple of years, the SDSOS launched new undergraduate B.Sc. programmes in Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, Applied Psychology, Animation and VFX among others. The University leadership decided to carve a new school by merging the program of the School of Mathematical Sciences and the five programs of Department of Statistics of the Sunandan Divatia School of Science. The new NMIMS school emerging out of this restructuring initiative is named as the School of Mathematics, Applied Statistics and Analytics (SOMASA). The goal of SOMASA is to be a Center of Excellence in the domain of Applied Computational Mathematics, Applied Statistics and Analytics providing quality education and research.

About SVKM's NMIMS University Established in 1981, NMIMS is today recognized as a globally reputed university with strong industry linkages. It offers multiple disciplines across eight campuses that consist of 17 specialized schools, more than 17,000 full-time students, and 800+ full-time faculty \\ members, ten faculty members with Fulbright Scholarship and Humboldt International Scholarship for post-doctoral researchers. The Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal (SVKM) laid the foundation stone of this esteemed university, with the aim to cater to the rising demand of management institutes in the country. It is known for its consistent academic quality and research-focused approach towards holistic education. SVKM's NMIMS has been granted Category-I University status by Graded Autonomy Regulation 2018 by MHRD/UGC, and NMIMS Mumbai Campus is NAAC accredited with A+ (CGPA of 3.59.) For more information please visit: https://mathematics.nmims.edu/ PWR PWR

