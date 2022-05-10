Left Menu

GST yielded Rs 600 crore in Pondy: Lt Governor

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-05-2022 15:41 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 15:31 IST
GST yielded Rs 600 crore in Pondy: Lt Governor
Tamilisai Soundararajan (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday said the Department of GST (goods and services tax) of Central Excise in Puducherry has earned Rs 600 crore this year and this was the first time such revenue has been made in the Union Territory.

Flagging off a cycle rally by staff and employees of the Central Excise here highlighting the celebration of the 75th Independence Day, the Lt Governor said over 8,000 enterprises contributed to the GST which, she said, was laudable.

She said Puducherry was marching ahead in every field of developmental activity now and praised the department of GST for its unprecedented collection of revenue. Later, addressing reporters, Soundarararajan said no section of people should launch agitations at hospitals, including JIPMER.

The Lt Governor said she had clarified there was no imposition of Hindi in JIPMER (Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research) as was being alleged by some political parties.

''JIPMER has performed well during the COVID-19 situation. It serves patients of the Union Territory and neighboring Tamil Nadu. There was unnecessary propaganda that Hindi was being imposed on JIPMER,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

 India
2
Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular image

Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular ...

 Global
3
Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Police

Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Po...

 India
4
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022