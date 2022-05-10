GST yielded Rs 600 crore in Pondy: Lt Governor
Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday said the Department of GST (goods and services tax) of Central Excise in Puducherry has earned Rs 600 crore this year and this was the first time such revenue has been made in the Union Territory.
Flagging off a cycle rally by staff and employees of the Central Excise here highlighting the celebration of the 75th Independence Day, the Lt Governor said over 8,000 enterprises contributed to the GST which, she said, was laudable.
She said Puducherry was marching ahead in every field of developmental activity now and praised the department of GST for its unprecedented collection of revenue. Later, addressing reporters, Soundarararajan said no section of people should launch agitations at hospitals, including JIPMER.
The Lt Governor said she had clarified there was no imposition of Hindi in JIPMER (Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research) as was being alleged by some political parties.
''JIPMER has performed well during the COVID-19 situation. It serves patients of the Union Territory and neighboring Tamil Nadu. There was unnecessary propaganda that Hindi was being imposed on JIPMER,'' she said.
