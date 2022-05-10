Left Menu

Union Minister Smriti Irani promises Amethi girl visit to ISRO

She will one day bring fame to Amethi, the BJP leader said.The minister further assured other students that she will help them in whatever way she can for their success.Irani was in her constituency to inaugurate a private institute and distribute tablets to students.

PTI | Amethi(Up) | Updated: 10-05-2022 16:09 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 15:54 IST
Union Minister Smriti Irani promises Amethi girl visit to ISRO
Smriti Irani. (ANI/photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Smriti Irani here on Tuesday promised a polytechnic student, who wants to become a scientist, a visit to the Indian Space Research Organisation next month.

Irani asked a Jagdishpur polytechnic student Neetu Maurya about her future aspirations and when the girl replied that she wanted to become a scientist and work at the national space agency, the minister promised to take her to ISRO next month.

''She (the girl) wanted to go to ISRO and become a scientist. I will take her to ISRO next month,'' Irani said.

''It is a matter of pride for Amethi that this girl wants to become a scientist. She will one day bring fame to Amethi,'' the BJP leader said.

The minister further assured other students that she will help them in whatever way she can for their success.

Irani was in her constituency to inaugurate a private institute and distribute tablets to students. In Amethi so far 11,672 students have been given tablets, she said and thanked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the same. The UP government had announced free smartphones and tablets for one crore youth to "make them technically sound". Adityanath had kickstarted the tablet distribution last year with a mega event in Lucknow on December 25.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

 India
2
Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular image

Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular ...

 Global
3
Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Police

Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Po...

 India
4
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022