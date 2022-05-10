Left Menu

UP: Govt teacher suspended for making inappropriate comments against woman officer

A government teacher in Uttar Pradesh has been suspended for making inappropriate comments on social media against the districts basic shiksha adhikari, an official said on Tuesday. Vinay Rajput, an assistant teacher at the Jamuniyapur Upper Primary School in Haseran block, had put a post on Facebook against basic shiksha adhikari Sangeeta Singh using inappropriate language on which many teachers also commented, he said.

PTI | Kannauj | Updated: 10-05-2022 18:10 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 17:34 IST
UP: Govt teacher suspended for making inappropriate comments against woman officer
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A government teacher in Uttar Pradesh has been suspended for making inappropriate comments on social media against the district's basic Shiksha Adhikari, an official said on Tuesday. Vinay Rajput, an assistant teacher at the Jamuniyapur Upper Primary School in Haseran block, had put a post on Facebook against basic Shiksha Adhikari Sangeeta Singh using inappropriate language on which many teachers also commented, he said. After the post went viral, Singh took suo moto cognizance and suspended him on Monday, the official said. Block Education Officer Headquarters Avinash Dixit has been asked to investigate the matter.

The basic Shiksha Adhikari has also written a letter to the Superintendent of Police Prashant Verma to register an FIR against the teacher. The investigation of the police will be done by the social media cell, Verma said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

 India
2
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
3
Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular image

Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular ...

 Global
4
Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Police

Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Po...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022