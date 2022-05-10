UP: Govt teacher suspended for making inappropriate comments against woman officer

A government teacher in Uttar Pradesh has been suspended for making inappropriate comments on social media against the district's basic Shiksha Adhikari, an official said on Tuesday. Vinay Rajput, an assistant teacher at the Jamuniyapur Upper Primary School in Haseran block, had put a post on Facebook against basic Shiksha Adhikari Sangeeta Singh using inappropriate language on which many teachers also commented, he said. After the post went viral, Singh took suo moto cognizance and suspended him on Monday, the official said. Block Education Officer Headquarters Avinash Dixit has been asked to investigate the matter.

The basic Shiksha Adhikari has also written a letter to the Superintendent of Police Prashant Verma to register an FIR against the teacher. The investigation of the police will be done by the social media cell, Verma said.

