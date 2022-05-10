Left Menu

Over 50 bonded labourers rescued from brick kiln., all residents of Chhattisgarh

Action is being taken to hand over the freed workers to the Bilaspur District Labor Department of Chhattisgarh state, she added.

PTI | Bhadohi(Up) | Updated: 10-05-2022 19:20 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 19:20 IST
  India

A joint team of Bhadohi district administration, labour department and police on Tuesday freed 55 bonded workers including children following a raid on a brick kiln here.

All the rescued workers are residents of Chhattisgarh, Labour Enforcement Officer Pratima Maurya said.

The Labor Department of Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, had sent a letter on Monday about the workers being held hostage and made to work in the brick kiln following which a raid was carried out in Amirona village of Nai Bazar area, Maurya said.

As many as 30 labourers, including five child labourers were found working at the kiln. Apart from them, 25 other people of their families, including small children, were found in a different room. In this way a total of fifty-five workers were freed, she said.

Everyone was being made to work, Maurya said, adding that after freeing all the 55, their statement was recorded before the Deputy Collector Chandrashekhar.

The brick kiln owners Jameel Khan and Hayat Khan fled from the spot and a case has been registered against them in the city Kotwali under relevant sections, Maurya said. Action is being taken to hand over the freed workers to the Bilaspur District Labor Department of Chhattisgarh state, she added.

