Left Menu

Educationist-TDP leader Narayana held in question paper "leak" case

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-05-2022 19:43 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 19:30 IST
Educationist-TDP leader Narayana held in question paper "leak" case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Chittoor police in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday arrested former minister and Narayana Educational Institutions founder-chairman P Narayana in a case related to leak of Class X examination question paper with the opposition party calling the action as a witchhunt and a political vendetta.

The arrest happened days after State Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana categorically said there was "neither leakage (of question papers) nor mass copying" in the Class X public examinations that were conducted after a gap of two years.

Narayana was picked up from his residence in Hyderabad and taken to Chittoor, where a case was registered against "unknown accused" on April 27.

Chittoor district Superintendent of Police Y Rishanth Reddy told reporters in the evening that they have so far arrested seven people, including two government teachers, in connection with the case.

The SP refused to give details about the alleged involvement of Narayana in the leak, saying the investigation was still underway.

"We will submit those details to the court," the SP said.

Rishanth said the malpractices in SSC exams were committed as per a plan, ostensibly to secure more marks in languages.

Some attenders and support staff who previously worked in Narayana institutions were among those arrested, he said.

"Many institutions were involved in the malpractices. We are probing into their role as well," Rishanth added.

The Telugu Desam Party condemned Narayana's arrest.

"This is nothing but political witchhunt and vendetta. The Jagan regime that failed to conduct the public examinations in a hassle-free manner, resorted to this vengeful act only to cover up its failure," TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu said.

"If it is not witchhunt, what is it? There is no notice, no inquiry and no evidence but Narayana was arrested straightaway," Chandrababu said.

Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, after a meeting with the Chief Minister, asked why would the police arrest anyone if there was no wrongdoing.

"Whoever commits something wrong will be arrested. It is for them (accused) to prove they did nothing wrong," the Minister remarked.

He said the police were investigating into the case from various angles.

Government advisor (public affairs) S R K Reddy denied the charge that government was vindictive (in the arrest of Narayana).

"Narayana encouraged mass copying and question paper leaks to achieve 100 per cent pass...," Reddy alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

 India
2
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
3
Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular image

Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular ...

 Global
4
Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Police

Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Po...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022