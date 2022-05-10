SIT grills prime accused in Kodanad case for second day

The prime accused in the Kodanad heist-cum-murder case was questioned by the Special Investigating Team (SIT) probing the case for second day on Tuesday.

K V Sayan, a native of Thrissur in Kerala, is one of the 10 persons against whom charges were framed by a court in Nilgiris District and was questioned on Monday by the SIT led by West Zone IG R Sudhakar.

Sayan, on bail was summoned to the Police Recruit School campus here and was quizzed for more than three hours today, police said.

The security guard Om Bahadur was murdered and some documents were stolen from Kodanad Estate Bungalow on 24 April 2017, belonging to late former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, who used it as a summer retreat. The team had already questioned V K Sasikala, a close aide of Jayalalithaa, Poongundran, personal assistant of Jayalalithaa and former AIADMK MLA V C Arukutty in the last 20 days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)