Tension in Rajasthan's Bhilwara after 20-yr-old stabbed to death; mobile internet suspended

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 11-05-2022 12:49 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 12:45 IST
Visuals from the spot. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 20-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by two persons from a minority community in Rajasthan's Bhilwara city, prompting authorities to suspend mobile internet services as a measure to maintain law and order.

Right-wing groups called on traders to keep their shops shut as a protest against the late Tuesday night incident.

Adarsh Tapdia, a resident of Shastri Nagar in Bhilwara, was attacked by two persons from a minority community. He was killed in an area under the Kotwali police station, police said.

Members of the groups also staged a demonstration outside the mortuary where Tapdia's body is kept and demanded immediate arrests in the case.

Looking at the situation, additional police personnel have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order, and mobile internet services have been suspended in Bhilwara city in order to curb the spread of misleading information, police said.

