Left Menu

MP minister's daughter-in-law commits suicide

PTI | Shajapur | Updated: 11-05-2022 15:35 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 15:27 IST
MP minister's daughter-in-law commits suicide
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar's daughter-in-law allegedly committed suicide at her residence in Shajapur district, an official said.

"Savita Parmar (22), the wife of Devraj Parmar, took the extreme step by hanging herself around 9 pm on Tuesday at her home in Pochaner village," Avantipur Badodia police station in-charge Pradeep Vaskale said on Wednesday.

The reason behind the extreme step was not clear, he said.

After an autopsy on Wednesday morning, the woman's last rites were performed in the Pochaner village, the official said.

BJP's Shajapur district media in-charge Vijay Joshi expressed condolence on the demise of Inder Singh Parmar's daughter-in-law.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
2
Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

 Global
3
Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

 United States
4
2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022