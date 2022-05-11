Fire breaks out at govt offices in Patna

A fire broke out on Wednesday at the Visveswarayya Bhawan here, a sprawling multi-storeyed building that houses many key establishments including government department offices, though there were no casualties, a senior official said.

According to Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh, a short circuit apparently occurred on the fifth floor of the seven-storeyed building in the morning, and the flames were doused after a few hours of fire-fighting.

"Security personnel noticed smoke billowing out of the fifth floor around 7.30 am and promptly alerted the fire brigade. Several fire tenders were pressed into service and NDRF personnel was also deployed for rescue work," the DM told reporters.

He said not many people were inside the building when the fire broke out and two children, belonging to families of construction workers involved in renovation work there, were rescued.

Director-General of Police (Fire) Shobha Ahotkhar, who reached the spot, said a fireman had suffered injuries during the operation and was sent to a hospital. Situated at a few meters away from the secretariat building and residences of many VVIPs, the Visvesvaraya Bhavan houses offices of departments like rural works and road development, besides many other key establishments.

The extent of damage to records and documents was being assessed.

