Left Menu

7 people, including six school students, injured in car crash in Greater Noida

Six school students and a 22-year-old man were injured after their car allegedly went out of control and hit a divider in Greater Noida on Wednesday afternoon, police said.The incident occurred near a CNG pump in Delta 2 area, under Surajpur police station limits when the children were being taken to football practice. These children were from different private schools and aged 14-15 years, a police spokesperson said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 11-05-2022 17:48 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 17:48 IST
7 people, including six school students, injured in car crash in Greater Noida
  • Country:
  • India

Six school students and a 22-year-old man were injured after their car allegedly went out of control and hit a divider in Greater Noida on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The incident occurred near a CNG pump in Delta 2 area, under Surajpur police station limits when the children were being taken to football practice. According to the police, the car was being driven by the 22-year-old man.

''The car seems to have got out of control and collided with the divider. These children were from different private schools and aged 14-15 years,'' a police spokesperson said. All the injured were admitted to a local hospital from where a child was referred to a better facility for treatment, the police official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
2
Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

 Global
3
Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

 United States
4
2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022