Submit files related to compliance of court orders on time: Delhi CS to officials

Any decision in the absence of holistic examination may put the government in an embarrassing situation in Courts. Kumar was appointed the new chief secretary of Delhi last month and had previously served as the New Delhi Municipal Council chairperson.

11-05-2022
Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar has directed principal secretaries and senior government officials to submit files related to compliance of court orders on time to avoid an embarrassing situation in courts.

In an order, the chief secretary said during the past week, it was being observed that files relating to compliance of court orders and submission of ATRs (Action Taken Reports) to courts were being sent to this office at the last minute.

''As a result, no time is available to examine the subject matter in totality. Any decision in the absence of holistic examination may put the government in an embarrassing situation in Courts. ''Therefore, all ACSs (additional chief secretaries)/Principal Secretaries/Secretaries/HODs are directed to submit files well in time, at least three days before the due date in the court, so that the compliance of the court orders, including timeline mentioned therein, are adhered to in letter and spirit,'' read the order issued on April 28. Kumar was appointed the new chief secretary of Delhi last month and had previously served as the New Delhi Municipal Council chairperson.

