Rane inaugurates Centre of Excellence for Khadi

Union minister Narayan Rane on Wednesday inaugurated the Centre of Excellence for Khadi here.

The centre seeks to add the indigenous fabric's appeal, especially amongst youth, by introducing latest designs and adopting international standard processes.

The Centre of Excellence for Khadi (CoEK) hub at the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), New Delhi, and its spokes in Gandhinagar, Shillong, Kolkata and Bengaluru were opened by the minister, an official statement said.

Rane also launched the CoEK website where the latest design and technology interventions will be uploaded for usage of the khadi institutions.

He said Khadi has a big responsibility of contributing to nation's development and fulfilling the goal of ''Aatmanirbhar Bharat'', and at the same time, the designers have the responsibility of introducing new designs in khadi and making it appealing for the youth.

''There is a need to assess the popularity of khadi as compared to other leading players in the Indian fashion industry. Our designers must introduce such appealing designs in khadi that people are tempted to buy khadi as much they buy other clothing,'' he said.

A memorandum of understanding for setting up of CoEK was signed between KVIC (Khadi and Village Industries Commission) and NIFT last year and the project will be implemented over a period of three years.

''The CoEK will work to introduce the latest designs and adopt processes of international standards to create new fabrics and clothing as per the needs of the domestic and global buyers. The CoEK will also upskill the khadi institutions to introduce new designs and techniques in the manufacturing process to diversify khadi's product line,'' the official statement said.

In addition to this, the CoEK will also contribute to branding and publicity, visual merchandising and packaging for new khadi products and increasing the global reach of khadi by organising khadi fashion shows and exhibitions in India and abroad.

The new contemporary designs on the khadi fabric and clothing, prepared by the NIFT, will be uploaded on the CoEK and KVIC websites for commercial usage by khadi institutions with support of the CoEK. A knowledge portal for khadi will also be developed by the CoEK, the statement added.

