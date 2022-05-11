Assam planning school teaching in both Assamese, English: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said his government is planning to introduce a ''hybrid method'' of teaching, mixing English and Assamese as mediums of instruction in schools.

Kick-starting this year's 'Gunotsav', an exercise to evaluate the performance of the schools, at two schools in Sipajhar of Darrang district, Sarma interacted with students.

''The state government is contemplating to introduce a hybrid method of teaching with a mixture of both Assamese and English languages, aiming at widening the ambit of job opportunities for the students,'' an official statement said, quoting Sarma.

He also said that the government is thinking of a rotational transfer of teachers within a district so that those serving in remote areas also get an opportunity to work at relatively easily accessible places.

Sarma, however, said that the teaching community will also have to come forward willingly in a cooperative manner to realise this plan of the government.

The 'Gunotsav 2022' will be held in three phases across all districts and will conclude on June 4.

Speaking on the occasion at Ghorabondha Junior Basic School, Sarma said that 'Gunotsav' is an opportunity to know about the present condition of educational institutions and the challenges faced by them.

''This also helps in planning to address all such issues in a holistic manner,'' he said, stressing on organising 'Gunotsov' exercise every year without any interruption, and asked the Education Department to take necessary steps to ensure this.

'Gunotsav' was first held in 2017 and already two rounds of this exercise have been conducted since then, covering all the 33 districts.

Sarma said the pandemic severely affected the education system, but now efforts are being made to bring it back to its earlier condition.

