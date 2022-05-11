BJP MPs should not oppose Raj Thackeray's upcoming Ayodhya visit: Fadnavis

In probably the first public endorsement of Raj Thackeray's proposed visit to Ayodhya, senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said that MPs of his party should not oppose the MNS chief's coming to the temple town.

Fadnavis' comments came days after BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh set a pre-condition that Raj Thackeray should apologise to north Indians for taking an aggressive stand against them in the past before visiting the temple town.

The MNS chief is scheduled to visit Ayodhya on June 5. ''BJP MPs should not oppose MNS chief Raj Thackeray's proposed visit to Ayodhya. Anyone can visit Lord Ram and seek his blessings,'' said Fadnavis, the leader of opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. While Raj Thackeray has not yet reacted to Singh's statement, the MNS had said the BJP MP does not speak for the entire Uttar Pradesh.

"He (Singh) has expressed his view. We have decided to go (to Ayodhya). We are working on the bookings and other arrangements," MNS leader Bala Nangaonkar said on Tuesday when asked about Singh's statement.

Raj Thackeray recently gave an ultimatum to the Maharashtra government (comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress) to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 4. He had also said that he will visit Ayodhya on June 5 to seek the blessings of Lord Ram.

His party MNS, formed to raise the cause of sons-of-the soil, had targeted north Indians in the past and also agitated against students from UP and Bihar appearing in an exam in Maharashtra.

Singh had last week opposed Thackeray's upcoming visit to Ayodhya and warned that the latter would not be allowed to enter the city till he tendered a public apology for allegedly humiliating north Indians.

