Over 9.8L candidates have registered for CUET so far: UGC chairman

Over 9.8 lakh candidates have registered so far for the Common University Entrance Test CUET for admission in undergraduate courses, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said on Wednesday. In Common University Entrance Test CUET for under graduate admissions, as of today, total registrations are 9,81,406 and submitted applications are 7,39,027, he tweeted.The last date for registration for CUET is May 22.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2022 20:52 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 20:50 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Over 9.8 lakh candidates have registered so far for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission in undergraduate courses, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said on Wednesday. The University Grants Commission chief had in March announced that CUET scores, and not Class XII scores, will be mandatory for admission to 45 central universities and the central universities can fix their minimum eligibility criteria. ''In Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for under graduate admissions, as of today, total registrations are 9,81,406 and submitted applications are 7,39,027,'' he tweeted.

The last date for registration for CUET is May 22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

